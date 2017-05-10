Comedian Tracy Morgan is coming to St. Petersburg

Tracy Morgan, whom you probably know from “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live,” is returning to the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.
He’ll be there with his new stand-up tour on Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
His upcoming concert comes almost exactly a year after his last Mahaffey appearance, on his “Picking Up the Pieces” world tour. That was his first tour after his very serious car accident in 2014.
Morgan has a new stand-up comedy special titled “Staying Alive” that premiered on Netflix earlier this month. According to the Netflix synopsis, the special includes Morgan talking about “life in a coma.”
Morgan was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Tracy Morgan in “30 Rock,” in which he starred for seven season with Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin. He also spent seven seasons on “SNL,” where he created such characters as Astronaut Jones and Brian Fellows. He also starred in his own short-lived TV sitcom, “The Tracy Morgan Show.”
Tickets are $39, $49, $59 and $69. Call 727-893-7832 or go to themahaffey.com.
