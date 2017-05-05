A 300-foot burrito highlights Cinco de Mayo on Old Main

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Sore subject: Faith Hill booed for mentioning NFL Draft at St. Louis concert Pause 0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 0:59 Escaped zebra runs loose in Florida neighborhood 1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 3:13 'Wonder Women' honored at Women's Resource Center luncheon 2:13 Why the health care bill passed the House this time 0:46 Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader Saraiah Walkes goes for gold at state championship 1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

About 300 volunteers from the crowd at Main Street Live start to roll the 300-foot burrito created by Marcus Anderson of Split Fire Grill. Sponsors covered the cost of ingredients, and hungry people donated money for sections of the burrito, with proceeds going to local children's charities. Marty Clear Bradenton Herald