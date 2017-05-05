A 300-foot burrito highlights Cinco de Mayo on Old Main

The recipe called for 1,500 tortilla shells, 200 pounds of taco meat, 75 pounds of peppers and onions, 100 pounds of refried beans, two-and-a-half-gallons of cheese sauce and two-and-a-half gallons of enchilada sauce.
Marcus Anderson, the owner of Bradenton’s Split Fire Grill, and his team spent about four hours Friday cooking and putting all those ingredients together as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown Bradenton.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, Anderson’s team got 300 volunteers from the crowd at Main Street Live to help them with the final step, and when they were done there was a 300-foot burrito on Old Main Street, stretching from Third Avenue West well past Fourth Avenue West. The southern end was in front of Jennings Downtown Provisions.
Sponsors paid $100 for each 10-foot section, which mostly covered the cost of the ingredients. When the burrito was finished, it was cut up and anyone could make a donation to get a piece. Proceeds went to Feeding Empty Little Tummies (FELT), a Manatee County charity that provides meals to children, and to the Bower Foundation, which gives shoes to needy kids.
Anderson got the idea after he made a much more modest 8-foot burrito last year that raised $350 for the Bower Foundation. He didn’t have final figures for his 300-foot burrito, but he figured it would bring in several thousand dollars.
Anderson has something even more impressive planned for Cinco de Mayo next year.
“This has to go flawlessly,” he said. “If it does, next year I’m going to do the Guinness Book of World Records nachos.”
The current record for the largest serving of nachos is 4,689 pounds — well over two-and-a-quarter tons. It contained 765 pounds of nacho chips, 405 pounds of salsa, 323 pounds of tomatoes, 918 pounds of meat and beans, and more than 2,200 pounds of cheese.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments