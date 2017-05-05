Australian fiction recommended for American readers

Peter Carey may not be a household name in the States, but this Australian novelist (who celebrates his 74th birthday today) is one of only four writers to have won the Booker Prize twice (in 1988 for “Oscar and Lucinda” and in 2001 for “True History of the Kelly Gang”). “Oscar and Lucinda” was made into a 1997 film starring Ralph Fiennes and Cate Blanchett. “True History” is an historical novel about the legendary Australian outlaw, Ned Kelly. More recent novels by Carey include, “The Chemistry of Tears” and “Amnesia.”
If you would like to find more fiction by Australian authors with Australian settings, the Manatee County Public Library System should be your destination.
“The Dry” by Jane Harper, is a contemporary murder mystery set in a small town in West Australia. A relentless drought appears to be the reason that a local farmer killed his wife and young son before turning the gun on himself. But is it really a murder-suicide brought on by financial circumstances or a mental health issue? Tightly plotted and swiftly-paced, the novel shines in its depiction of a brutally hot, lonely outpost on the edge of a desert.
Told in a series of flashbacks and set in 1930’s Australia, Emily Bitto’s “The Strays” should appeal to readers of novels like “Atonement” by Ian McEwan. When Lily, the only child of a working-class family becomes friends with Eva, the daughter of bohemian artistic parents, her world is forever changed. With its precise, vivid, and perfectly realized prose, the novel is a story of fierce girlhood friendships, a dysfunctional family, and what it feels like to be an outsider looking in.
M.L. Stedman, author of the heart-wrenching novel, “The Light Between Oceans,” has written that Ashley Hay, author of “The Railwayman’s Wife,” “writes with subtle insight about grief and loss and the heart’s voyage through and beyond them.” Set in a small seaside town in New South Wales after the end of World War II, the novel follows three main characters — Ani, a recently widowed woman who lost her husband, not to the war, but to an accident; a poet who wrote powerful war poetry but is struggling to express himself in peacetime; and a doctor haunted by his failure to help Nazi concentration camp survivors. All three struggle with the same question: how now to be alive?
If you watched the HBO mini-series “Big Little Lies” but haven’t yet read the book of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty, you might be interested to know that the setting was changed from an Australian suburb to California. The novel follows three mothers and their potential involvement in a riot at a school trivia night that leaves one parent dead in what appears to be a tragic accident, but which evidence shows might have been premeditated. If you’re on a waiting list, try one her other books including, “What Alice Forgot” and “The Husband’s Secret.”
Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday. Fran Barba is a reference librarian at the downtown Central Library.
