Asolo Rep revisits 1959 Greenwich Village with ‘Beatsville’

A while back, Glenn Slater and Wendy Wilf met with Michael Edwards, Asolo Repertory Theatre’s producing artistic director, about bringing their new musical to Sarasota. Edwards gave them a caveat.
“He said, ‘If you think your show is finished, don’t bring it to us,’ ” Slater recalled. “ ‘Bring it to us if you want to work hard on it.’ ”
Edwards said Sarasota audiences were knowledgeable and opinionated, and they’d give Slater and Wilf valuable feedback about what worked and what didn’t in their show.
That was exactly what Slater and Wilf wanted to hear. They chose Asolo Rep for the world premiere of “Beatsville,” their musical set in the bohemian world of Greenwich Village in the late 1950s.
Book writer Slater and composer-lyricist Wilf have been working pretty much non-stop on the show since they arrived here. In fact, he said, people who see the show this week will see a drastically different show than preview audiences saw just a few days ago.
“We’ve changed the ending about 180 degrees, but still kept the essential story that we started with,” Slater said. “The cast is working really hard. I don’t know how they’re even able to memorize all of it.”
Slater said the creative team was happy with “Beatsville” when they first brought it here, and every change they’ve made is making them even happier.
Slater is no slouch. In fact, even if you don’t recognize his name, you’d have to have been living in a cave for the past decade or so not to have experienced some of his work. He was nominated for Tony Awards for “The Little Mermaid” in 2008, “Sister Act” in 2011 and “School of Rock” last year. He collaborated with Alan Menken on the first two of those shows, and with Andrew Lloyd Webber on “School of Rock.” He also wrote the libretto for Webber’s “Love Never Dies,” and he won a Grammy Award for his song “I Saw the Light” from the animated Disney musical “Tangled.”
He also wrote music for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for seven years.
Wilf, his wife, had a background in musical theater but left that world to become a jazz musician. She had an idea to combine her love of musical theater and her passion for bebop jazz.
They came to realize that there were no musicals set in beatnik milieu and none that featured a bebop score. They came across an old Roger Corman film titled “A Bucket of Blood” set in the beatnik scene of 1959, and that became the germ of the story for “Beatsville.”
The story has to do with a young man who wants to be an artist but lacks talent. He accidentally creates a sculpture that becomes a sensation.
Although it’s set in a colorfully distinctive world, Slater said, he and Wilf realized in writing the show that the beatnik movement wasn’t an isolated one. Hippies, yuppies, punks and hipsters are all manifestations of the same type of subculture.
“That allowed us to write a musical that’s set in 1959 and still resonates in this era,” Slater said. “Or in any era.”
