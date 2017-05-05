A new name for Gloria Musicae; Midori comes to Sarasota

Gloria Musicae has performed its last concert.
There’s no need for fans to panic, though. The group is still intact, but when it starts its 39th season in November it will have a new name — Choral Artists of Sarasota.
It’s obviously not as colorful a name but officials say it better reflects the group’s mission and function, and also brings it in line with other performing arts organizations, including the Sarasota Orchestra, the Sarasota Opera and the Sarasota Ballet, that overtly identify themselves as Sarasota-based.
The first season under the Choral Artists of Sarasota name is titled “Celebrating the Classics,” and it starts Nov. 18-19 with a concert that features Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Mass in B Minor.”
Tickets for each show in the upcoming season are $20-$75 and go on sale Aug. 1. Call 941-387-4900 or go to choralartistssarasota.org.
Midori in Sarasota
The Sarasota Orchestra recently announced its 2017-18 season, and there’s plenty for classical music lovers to be enthused about. But the orchestra is saving its big punch of the season for last.
Midori, one of the most acclaimed violinists in the world, will be the featured soloist in the orchestra’s final masterworks concert of the season, Feb. 23-25. She’ll perform Leonard Bernstein’s “Serenade After Plato’s ‘Symposium.’ ” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 6 (Pastorale)” and Giaochino Rossini’s “Overture to the Barber of Seville” are also on the program. Michael Balke will be the guest conductor.
Midori (whose full name is Midori Goto) has been an international star for more than three decades, since her debut with the New York Philharmonic when she was just 11 years old.
The orchestra is noting the 100th anniversary of Bernstein’s birth with the “Serenade” and a December performance of the “Symphonic Dances” from “West Side Story.”
Call 941-953-3434 or go to sarasotaorchestra.org for information.
Coming soon
In recent weeks, a slew of touring shows and performers have announced dates within an easy drive from Bradenton.
Among those that may be worth getting excited about: Tig Notaro (June 16, Straz Center for the Performing Arts), Cheap Trick (Aug. 2, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre), the Isley Brothers (Aug. 6, Mahaffey Theater), John Mayer (Aug. 13, Amalie Arena), Counting Crows, (Aug. 15, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre), “La La Land in Concert,” (Aug. 18, Mahaffey Theater), “AC2 An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales” (Oct. 7, Straz Center), Kings of Leon (Oct. 28, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre), “Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson” (Nov. 19, Mahaffey Theater) and Jim Gaffigan (Dec. 31, Amalie Arena).
Tickets for all of these shows are on sale now. For Amalie Arena events, call 813-301-2500 or go to amaliearena.com. For the Straz Center, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org. For the Mahaffey, 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com. And for MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 813-740-2446 or livenation.com.
Dancing in Havana
Three students from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School won medals (one gold and two bronze) and two students were finalists in the recent International Ballet Schools Competition in Havana. The SCBS students are Harold Mendez, 15 (Gold Medal — Intermediate Category), Anna Bassett, 16 (Bronze Medal — Intermediate Category), Sierra Cummings, 18 (Bronze Medal — Advanced Category), Olivia Ratner, 15 (Finalist — Intermediate Category) and Edlyn Wernicoff, 15 (Finalist — Intermediate Category).
