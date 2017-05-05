Entertainment

May 05, 2017 12:55 PM

Country superstar Chris Stapleton sets Tampa concert date

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

The hottest act in country music is coming to Tampa.

On Friday, Chris Stapelton, a journeyman musician who exploded into stardom with his 2015 solo album “Traveller,” announced 10 new dates on his “All-American Road Show” tour. One of those dates is Nov. 10 at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Tickets go sale May 12 for the concert, which also features Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. Ticket prices haven’t been announced yet.

Stapleton’s latest album, “From a Room, Vol. 1” was released on Friday.

Call 813-740-2446 or go to livenation.com for more details.

