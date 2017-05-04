“May the Fourth be with you” is special greeting between “Star Wars” fans that will be shared around around the world Thursday.
“May the Fourth” is known as “Star Wars” Day. This year also marks 40 years since the original "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."
According to Bay News 9, it started with an ad in the London Evening News after Margaret Thatcher, the first female British prime minister, elected on May 4, 1979: “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie,” a takeoff of the movie’s classic line, “May the force be with you.”
“Star Wars” was released two years before he ad was taken out, but it sparked a world-wide phenomenon that continues decades later, according to Bay News 9.
In April, about 70,000 people gathered in Orlando for the “Star Wars” Celebration and with the announcement of “Star Wars” lands coming to Disney parks in 2019, the celebration shows no signs of stopping, Bay News 9 reports.
Can’t make it to Walt Disney World or need ideas for a “Star Wars” celebration of your own? The official Star Wars website has a few ideas.
Fans around the world took to social media to celebrate.
Happy Star Wars Day from the 501st Legion! May The 4th Be With You!#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #501st #BadGuysDoingGood #StarWars pic.twitter.com/km8bIyUy4n— 501st Legion (@501stLegion) May 4, 2017
#MayThe4thBeWithYou everyone! pic.twitter.com/PWJAW51TG4— Bucs Football (@bucsfootball_) May 4, 2017
To all Nets fans in galaxies near and far away. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/m5WHMLlcvp— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2017
Celebrating May the Fourth at @Disneyland or @WaltDisneyWorld? Here's how to have the perfect @StarWars day: https://t.co/CDDnKf8v30 pic.twitter.com/2ZedvdsuuZ— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 3, 2017
