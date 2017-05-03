Applebutter Express headlines this weekend’s Pickin’ Picnic

Thousands of people enjoy Bradenton’s Pickin’ Picnic every year, and they all seem to love it. So this year the people at Realize Bradenton, which organizes the picnic, aren’t straying too much from the successful formula.
The Pickin’ Picnic is set for Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., in its usual location on the Bradenton Riverwalk. As always, it’s a blend of live music, good food and craft beer – and as always, it’s free.
Although there are no big differences this year, there are a few tweaks.
“We haven’t changed it too much,” said Holly Eisemann, the events and creative services manager for Realize Bradenton, “but we always add some cool little things to keep it fresh.”
One of those cool little things this year is a vendor who will personalize your Pickin’ Picnic T-shirts.
Instead of the standard event T-shirt, this year’s shirts will have the Pickin’ Picnic logo on the back and a blank front. When you buy a shirt, you’ll get to pick from a selection of designs for the front, and your shirt will be printed in front of you. It will still be about the same price as in past years, Eisemann said, and there will be enough design choices that virtually everyone will find one he or she will like.
Craft beer is a highlight of the event for a lot of people and this year’s picnic features four craft brewers, up one from last year. The brewers are Motorworks, Darwin, 3 Keys and Naughty Monk.
“We’re really excited that all our brewers this year are from Manatee County,” Eisemann said.
There’s a free craft beer sampling from 1-2 p.m., and all through the day a healthy selection of domestic beer (including Budweiser, Bud Light and Shock Top) will be available for sale.
Six food vendors (four trucks and two tents) will offer all sorts of comestibles, including vegetarian options and desserts, and arts and crafts vendors will be on hand. There are more crafts vendors than in years past, Eisemann said, because past picnickers have requested more options.
The live music is the main attraction for most people, and this year’s lineup is anchored by one of the Bradenton area’s best-known bands, Applebutter Express, a crowd favorite at the picnic a few years back, Eisemann said.
The lineup includes a variety of music styles, so everybody should be able to catch a few bands they like.
The music starts at 2 p.m. with alt-folk singer Kristopher James. Lauris Vidal, who plays what she calls “kitchen sink beat blues,” performs from 3-3:45 p.m., followed by rock trio Hail Dale (4:15-5:15 p.m.), genre-defying band All Day Tuck (5:30-6:30 p.m.), country-blues band Beartoe (6:45-7:45 p.m.) and the Americana-flavored Applebutter Express starting at 8 and playing until the picnic ends at 9 p.m.
Although there’s going to be plenty of food for sale, you’re welcome to bring your own food, but not alcoholic beverages. Pets are also welcome.
Details: 1-9 p.m. May 6, Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavilion, 452 Third Ave. W. Bradenton. Free. 941-621-6471, realizebradenton.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
