MTC festival celebrates diversity with music and food

Manatee Technical College is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with food and performances from south of the border, and from other points generally to the south of us.
MTC’s Multicultural Festival, which is a Cinco de Mayo event but actually takes place on Saturday, will feature live music by bands from Mexico, Cuba and the Caribbean along with Mexican folkloric dancers and Brazilian Capoeira (a martial art that combines dance and acrobatics) and lots of ethnic food.
It’s free and open to the public, and proceeds go to the Farmworker Emergency Fund, which supports farmworker families in crisis situations, providing them with health services and scholarships.
The popular festival, which is now in its 17th year, takes place at MTC, and it’s sponsored by MTC, the Farmworker Career Development Program and the Manatee County Latin community. It’s a celebration not just of Mexican culture but of the cultural diversity in our community.
The festival also gives the public a chance to experience the MTC campus and to learn about the state of Florida’s Farmworker Career Development Program, which provides career services and training for eligible migrant and seasonal farm workers, and to provide emergency stabilization services such as food and rent to those who stay in farm work.
Details: 4-8 p.m. May 6, Manatee Technical College, 6305 E. State Road 70, Bradenton. Free. 941-751-7947, manateetech.edu.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
