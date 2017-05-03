Long-time ‘SNL’ star Chris Kattan performs at McCurdy’s

A mini-parade of “Saturday Night Live” alumni in heading to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota, and leading that parade is Chris Kattan.
Kattan is slated to perform four shows this weekend, with early and late shows on Friday and Saturday.
“SNL” is known for its constantly changing cast, but Kattan was part of the show longer than most, from 1995 to 2003. Among the characters he was most identified with on the show are Mr. Peepers, Mango, Azrael Abyss, Kyle DeMarco from the DeMarco Brothers, Gay Hitler, Suel Forrester and, perhaps most famously, one half of the Butabi Brothers with fellow “SNL” cast member Will Ferrell.
Kattan was also known for his impersonations, including everyone from Clay Aiken and Anne Heche to Christiane Amanpour and Queen Elizabeth.
Like a lot of former SNL comedians, Kattan has a reputation for making bad but popular movies, including “A Night at The Roxbury” (with Ferrell and several other ‘SNL’ers) and “Corky Romano.”
His shows are open only to people age 18 and older.
If Kattan doesn’t sate your appetite for former “SNL” stars, McCurdy’s is also hosting Rob Schneider the following weekend and Kevin Nealon in late June.
Details: 7 and 9:30 p.m. May 5-6, McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $27. Two-item minimum purchase per person. 941-925-3869, mccurdyscomedy.com.
