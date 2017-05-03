Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform Saturday in Tampa

It’s been more than 40 years since Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hit record stores and airwaves with their self-titled first album, and they’re still going.
Not too many rock bands are able to stick around that long, and few of the ones that do last that long can’t still pack arenas and make great albums.
Petty and his bandmates still do that. And they’ll be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena for a concert this weekend.
It’s kind of a homecoming for the band, which has its roots in Gainesville. Petty and two of the Heartbreakers are also members of Mudcrutch, a recently revived Gainesville band that played gigs in Tampa-area clubs in the early ’70s.
One key to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ long success may be that the band has kept a remarkably steady lineup through the decades. Keyboard player Benmont Tench and guitarist Mike Campbell have been Heartbreakers since the beginning (they’re also in Mudcrutch), and original bassist Ron Blair has been back with the band since 2002 after taking 20 years off. Drummer Stan Lynch is the only original Heartbreaker whom you won’t see on this tour.
The opening act is guitar whiz Joe Walsh, who’s been around just as long. He first came to national prominence in 1970 as member of the James Gang, then had a solid career with Barnstorm and as a solo artist before he joined the Eagles.
Details: 8 p.m. May 6, Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. $31.50-$145.75. 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.
