Old Main Street hosts Muphin Chuckrs and a huge burrito

Main Street Live is ending its 2016-17 season with a bang, and with a 300-foot burrito.
The popular street party takes place about once a month from October to May, so the event scheduled for Friday night will be the last until the fall. Friday is May 5, so this final party will commemorate Cinco de Mayo.
Cinco de Mayo is a patriotic holiday in Mexico, noting an important 19th-century military victory, but in this country it has become a celebration of Mexican culture in the United States.
Friday’s Main Street Live will have all the elements that have made it Bradenton’s most popular street party. Old Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, consumption of alcoholic beverages on the street and sidewalk will be permitted and food and crafts vendors will line the street. The bars and restaurants along Old Main Street will be open for business too, and live music will be provided by Muphin Chuckrs, one of the area’s most popular rock bands from 6-10 p.m.
The most visible nod to Mexican culture will be hard to miss. Beginning at 6 p.m. Marcus Anderson of Bradenton’s Split-Fire Grill will be creating a 300-foot burrito right there on the street, which may stretch from Cork’s Cigar Bar to McCabe’s Irish Pub according to Anderson. Proceeds from the burrito (people can buy parts of the burrito) will go to two local charities, F.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) and the Bower Foundation. The burrito will stuffed full of re-fried beans, rice, ground beef, Cajun onions and peppers, enchilada sauce, queso and pico de gallo.
Details: 5-10 p.m. May 5, Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free. facebook.com/events/1423284164400855.
