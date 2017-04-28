A more stately ‘The King and I’ stops at the Straz Center

This may not be quite like the version of “The King and I” that you’re accustomed to. It may be more like the one your parents or grandparents saw, and it’s definitely closer to the version Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II intended.
“The producers went back to the original script, before any of the revivals,” said Jose Llana, who plays the king in the new national tour that’s coming to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa for eight performances starting Tuesday. The touring production grew out of the hit 2015 revival at the Lincoln Center that starred Ken Watanabe and Kelli O’Hara.
Rodgers and Hammerstein were known for being forward-thinking politically and socially, and their musicals almost always featured very strong women characters, and often included people of “other” races in dignified roles. That was uncommon, and even controversial, in their era, when overt sexism and racism were ubiquitous and socially acceptable in America.
Their king was noble and brilliant, much like the real King Mongkut of Siam on whom the character is based. Mongkut is credited with a more progressive vision for Siam, including education reform and technology. Successive versions have made the king a more comic character who often has a buffoonish quality to him. The depictions were reflective of their time, Llana said, when few Asians lived in the United States.
By going back to the original text, he said, this production offers richer characters a more substantial story.
To play him in any kind of a buffoonish way is disrespectful.
Jose Llana, who plays the king in “The King and I”
“Revival after revival has made the king more of a comic figure,” he said. “To play him in any kind of a buffoonish way is disrespectful.”
The show’s messages haven’t become dated at all, Llana said, even 66 years after the show’s Broadway premiere.
“It still resonates,” he said. “The politics of imperialism remain a very relevant topic today.”
Llana has a long association with “The King and I.” He made his Broadway debut as Lun Tha in the 1996 revival that featured Lou Diamond Phillips as the king.
“It was the role that started my career,” he said. “To come back to this show and to now be able to play the king has allowed me to approach the show from a different angle.”
He’s also Asian, born in the Philippines but residing in this country since he was a child. Most actors who have played the king in major productions — including Phillips in that 1996 revival and Yul Brynner in the original Broadway production, its first two revivals and the film version — have been non-Asian.
This is probably the most beautiful production I have ever seen.
Jose Llana, who plays the king in “The King and I”
Local audiences may remember Llana from “Wonderland,” the Frank Wildhorn musical that was developed at the Straz Center and went on to become a notorious Broadway flop. Llana, however, got strong reviews here and in New York for his performance as El Gato.
Messages and characters aside, “The King and I” remains as charming and fun as it has always been, with such classic songs as “I Have Dreamed” and “Shall We Dance” making it one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most enduring shows.
The current production enhances the music with great design work, according to Lllana, who is now a veteran of seven Broadway shows.
“This,” he said, “is probably the most beautiful production I have ever seen.”
Details: May 2-7, Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $58-$128.50 plus service charge. 813-229-7827, strazcenter.org.
