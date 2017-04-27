No joke: Carlos Mencia cancels this weekend’s Sarasota shows

Sarasota has suffered a rash of cancellations and last-minute reschedulings from big-name performers this season, including Kristin Chenoweth and Derek and Julianne Hough. Here’s one more.
Comedian Carlos Mencia was supposed to perform at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thursday afternoon brought the announcement that he wouldn’t be coming to town after all.
McCurdy’s offered no explanation, just the “shows have been canceled” and “we apologize for the inconvenience.”
If you have tickets and want to see about getting a refund or an exchange, call 941-925-3869.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
