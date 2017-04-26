Players Centre stages French farce ‘Boeing Boeing’

France has given the world some of the greatest and most enduring plays, from “Tartuffe” and “Cyrano de Bergerac” to “Rhinoceros” and “No Exit.”
But the French play that’s produced most often around the world is the 1960s farce “Boeing Boeing.” It’s next up at the Players Centre for Performing Arts in Sarasota.
In America, more people probably know the story from the 1965 film version that starred Tony Curtis and Jerry Lewis, but the play is performed often in regional theaters.
It’s about a bachelor named Bernard who lives in Paris. He’s involved with three stewardesses whose schedules ensure that only one is in Paris at any given time.
It’s complicated, but Bernard has it all worked out. But then his friend Robert comes to stay, and a new, speedier Boeing jet throws off Bernard’s intricate timing. All three stewardesses end up in town simultaneously, and Robert keeps forgetting which lies to tell to which stewardess.
Playwright Marc Camoletti has had other international successes, including “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” which ran for seven years in London. Still, “Boeing Boeing” is considered his signature work, especially outside of France.
Details: April 27-May 7, The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. April 27, 29, May 2-5; 2 p.m. April 30, May 7; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 6. $25 regular, $30 premium, $12 students 24 and younger. 941-365-2494, theplayers.org.
