Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Prince’s Archive Is Open 4 U Pause 2:04 Palmetto moves to build affordable housng 1:28 Manatee County declares State of Local Emergency 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 2:44 Take a tour of Bulk Food Superstore 2:24 Manatee County Commission discusses old Bayshore High School site 7:49 Marion County Sheriff's deputies rescue from a burning car the man they'd been chasing 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar