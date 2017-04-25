Entertainment

April 25, 2017 11:26 AM

Paul McCartney announces July 10 tour stop in Tampa

By Jana Morreale

jmorreale@bradenton.com

Paul McCartney’s One On One tour has added new dates include a show July 10 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. According to a press release, McCartney is returning to the city for the first time since 2005.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. American ExpressCard Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Paul McCartney’s One On One tour opened April 13, 2016, with Paul’s debut concert in Fresno, Calif. The show, which opened with Paul’s first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since The Beatles last played it 1965, drew instant and unanimous raves, according to the release.

