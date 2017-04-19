Latin dancers highlight DeSoto Musical and Fashion Show

Latin dancers and pageant winners from around Florida will be among the featured attractions at the Hernando de Soto Historical Society’s Musical and Fashion Show.
The perennially popular show, which is part of the annual De Soto Heritage Festival, is set for Tuesday evening at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
Dynasty Dancers, an award-winning Sarasota-based group, will kick off the festivities with Latin ballroom dancing.
The fashion part of the evening will showcase casual clothes from Charley’s Boutique and Lilly Pulitzer. For people whose taste runs more toward dressier fashions, after-5 attire will be provided by Something Blue Bridal Boutique. The models will be members of the De Soto Queen’s Court.
The De Soto Queen’s Court is a scholarship program. Candidates are recommended by the community and then the Hernando De Soto Historical Society makes its choices on the basis of character, appearance, scholastic ability, high morals and personality.
The guest performers for this year’s show include Abigail Cunnane (Miss Central Florida), Lauren Nielsen (Miss Orange County), Jercoiya Waiters (Miss Manatee County), Samantha Hyatt (Miss De Soto Heritage), the Manatee High School Sugar Canes and the Palmetto High School Dazzlers.
The master of ceremonies for the evening will be Vernon DeSear.
Details: 7:30 p.m. April 25, Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. $15 general admission, $25 reserved. 941-747-1998 , desotohq.com.
