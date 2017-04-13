Preservation group wins top award for saving IN opera house

A preservation group that restored a northern Indiana city's crumbling Civil War-era opera house to its original grandeur has won a top award for rescuing the building.
The Delphi Preservation Society will receive Indiana Landmarks' Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration on April 29 in Indianapolis. Indiana Landmarks' board chairman, Carl Cook, says the restoration of the 1865 Delphi Opera House "qualifies as a heroic restoration."
The three-story Italianate operate house had a leaky roof and myriad other woes when the Delphi group purchased it in 1996. Volunteers helped restore it and add a three-story addition that includes a banquet room and catering space.
Delphi Mayor Shane Evans says the restored structure has created "a vibrancy that didn't exist before" in the city about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Comments