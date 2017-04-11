The cutest parade of the year is set for Friday in Palmetto

The parade is scheduled for a weekday morning, so it’s not going to draw the kinds of crowds that some other Manatee County parades attract.
But for people who get a chance to attend, the De Soto Children’s Parade is one of the most enjoyable annual parades – and certainly the cutest.
All of the parade participants are kids, and the event usually includes bands, school groups, dance teams, cheerleading squads and some truly creative floats.
This year’s parade is set for 8 a.m. Friday. The parade starts at the Manatee Fairgrounds and goes through the streets of Palmetto and ends at Sutton Park, where there’s a party with all sorts of activities for kids, including food from local vendors and appearances by area sports teams. Everything is free and open to the public.
The parade floats are all built by kids, and judges pick their favorites. If the judges think any group enlisted help from grown-ups in designing its float, that float is eliminated.
The best float gets the opportunity to be part of the Hernando De Soto Night Parade, and prizes are awarded in other categories too. The floats have to be pulled by people, not motor vehicles.
The theme of this year’s parade in “Manatees,” which should inspire some fun designs.
Details: 8 a.m.- noon April 14, Sutton Park, Sixth Street West at 10th Avenue West, Palmetto. Free. 941-747-1998, desotohq.com.
