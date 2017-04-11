Palmetto Wing Fest helps raise money for wounded veterans

There are plenty of festivals around the Bradenton area this time of year, but none support a better cause than this weekend’s Palmetto Wing Fest.
The festival, which is set for Saturday at Sutton Park, is a fundraiser for Wheels for Purple Hearts, an Ellenton-based non-profit that supplies wheelchairs for combat-wounded veterans. In fact, four area veterans who have lost body parts will receive wheelchairs at the festival.
They’re not just everyday wheelchairs, either. Wheels 4 Purple Hearts provides customized wheelchairs that have been decorated with pinstripes or flames, brightly colored leather seats, LED lights underneath the seat and LED red tail lights across the entire back that people can easily see at night. Underneath the seat is in amplifier that plays music from the veteran’s smart phone. The organization gives the chairs to the veterans for free.
Beyond the cause, it promises to be a fun day, with plenty of food and live music from the Boss Hawg Band, one of the Bradenton area’s best-known country/Southern rock bands, and the All-Veteran Jam Band.
Food trucks and lots of different kinds of vendors will be at the festival, and a full bar will be available. Kids and pets are welcome.
The most spectacular event of the day will take place at 1 p.m. when a helicopter lands in front of Sutton Park. Michael Fraderas, the first veteran to receive a wheelchair from Wheel 4 Purple hearts, will enter the festival from the copter.
Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15, Sutton Park, 1025 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Free. 941-993-3622, wheels4purplehearts.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments