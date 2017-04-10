Chris Rock brings his ‘Total Blackout’ tour to Tampa

If you don’t have tickets to see Chris Rock perform in Tampa, it would be a good idea to get them as soon as you can. And even then they’re going to cost you big bucks.
Rock, arguably the funniest stand-up comedian in the country today (or at least one of the four or five funniest, anyway) will be at Morsani Hall the Straz Center for the Performing Arts for two shows this weekend, at 7 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
More than a week before the shows, the Straz Center website showed that only the highest-priced tickets were available, for $125 plus service charge. Even those might be spoken for by the time you read this.
Rock is on his first tour in more than nine years, and he’s calling it the Total Blackout Tour.
Rock has been in the national spotlight going on 30 years. He appeared in a bunch of lackluster comedies in the 1980s, but gained real stardom in the early ’90s as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” He later wrote and narrated the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” and hosted the Academy Awards twice. He starred in a series of stand-up TV specials, and he recently directed the HBO comedy special “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.”
He has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, and he’s authored a book that reached the New York Times Best-Sellers List.
Details: April 14-15, Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. $49.50-$125 plus service charge. 813-229-7827, strazcenter.org.
