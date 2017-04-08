Hollywood stars shine on film festival’s red carpet

There have been dozens of red carpet events during the Sarasota Film Festival’s 19 years, but probably none featured more big-name Hollywood stars than the one Saturday night outside the Sarasota Opera House.
Even before the festival started on March 31, officials were saying this year’s festival had one of the most impressive talents lineups ever. Among the scheduled guests were Oscar-nominated actor Diane Lane, actor and first-time director Aisha Tyler and former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson.
Later, officials announced that actors Rosanna Arquette and Stanley Tucci would also make appearances at the festival.
Lane, Tyler, Anderson, Arquette and Tucci were all on Saturday’s red carpet, along with filmmakers and festival big-wigs.
Lane noted that the Sarasota Film Festival has a history of emphasis on films by women, and said that’s one of the things she liked about the festival.
“Presenting the women’s perspective, without having it filtered through the male lens, is timely,” Lane said.
The first time I saw Diane Lane was in ‘A Little Romance,’ She was 14 and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She continues to mesmerize us. I think she’s the greatest actress we have.
Rosanna Arquette
She was at Saturday’s event for the screening of her new film, “Paris Can Wait.” It’s the narrative film debut of director Eleanor Coppola, the wife of Francis Ford Coppola. Eleanor Coppola has been a documentary filmmaker.
Lane has a long association with the Coppola family. She starred in four Francis Ford Coppola movies (”The Outsiders,” “Rumble Fish,” “The Cotton Club” and “Jack”) starting when she was a teenager.
Earlier Saturday, Lane appeared onstage at Florida Studio Theatre in an episode of the festival’s “In Conversation With...” series.
She said one reason she was drawn to the film was that Eleanor Coppola, who wrote the screenplay in addition to directing it, based it on her own life.
“It’s partly autobiographical,” Lane said. “It was interesting to sort of crawl inside her skin. I love the sincerity of this film.”
Arquette was at the festival mostly to help promote her new film, “Born Guilty,” which screened Friday and Saturday.
I’ve been in the media since I was 10 years old in New York. That’s one of the reasone I have all these demons.
Kenny Anderson
She said she makes a pint of reading every script that independent filmmakers send to her, and this one, a comedy about adults dealing with the divorce o their parents, immediately grabbed her attention.
Besides touting her own film, though, Arquette was in Sarasota to present one of the festival’s top honors, the Excellence in Cinema Award, to Lane. She did that in the award ceremony at the opera House, right before the screening of “Paris Can Wait.”
“The first time I saw Diane Lane was in ‘A Little Romance,’ ” Arquette said. “She was 14 and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She continues to mesmerize us. I think she’s the greatest actress we have.”
Anderson came to the festival because a documentary about his post-NBA life, “Mr. Chibbs,” screened Friday and Saturday. The film chronicles Anderson’s struggles coping with life after basketball.
“I’ve been in the media since I was 10 years old in New York,” Anderson told reporters on the red carpet. “That’s one of the reasons I have all these demons. This (film) has been therapy for me. It’s been a blessing to go back in time.”
Sarasota Film Festival awards
Narrative Feature Competition Winner
“The Wound” — Director John Trengove
Narrative Feature Competition, Special Jury Prize
“One Week and a Day” — Director Asaph Polonsky
Documentary Feature Competition
“Last Men in Aleppo” — Director Feras Fayyad
Independent Vision Prize Winner
“California Dreams” — Director Mike Ott
Animated Shorts Competition
“Nutag-Homeland” — Director Alisi Telengut
Narrative Short Competition
“The Silence” — Directors Farnoosh Samadi andAli Asgari
Documentary Short Competition
“Little Potato” — Directors Wes Hurley and Nathan M. Miller
Audience Award: Best Narrative Feature
“Like Crazy” — Director Paolo Virzi
Audience Award: Best Documentary Feature
“Abacus: Small Enough To Jail” — Director Steve James
Audience Award: Best Short Film
“Bon Voyage” — Director Marc Wilkins
Audience Award: Best In World Cinema
“Last Men In Aleppo” — Director Feras Fayyad
