Remembering legendary comic, Don Rickles

Insult comic legend Don Rickles has died at age 90. Rickles suffered kidney failure and died Thursday morning at his home, said Paul Shefrinhis longtime publicist and friend. His career spanned six decades, headlining casino and nightclub shows from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, New Jersey.
AP
