FST’s ‘Rich Girl’ is an updating of a Henry James classic

Henry James’ novel “Washington Square” has been adapted into just about every other kind of work imaginable, from an opera to a couple of movie versions (including “The Heiress” in 1949) to a gay stage version titled “Sheridan Square.”
One of the most recent adaptations is “Rich Girl,” Victoria Stewart’s updating of the James classic. It made its New York-area debut in 2014 and it’s next up in the mainstage season at Sarasota’s Florida Studio Theatre.
Stewart’s adaptation, set in contemporary New York City, makes some significant changes to the source material. The cruel widowed father in the novel has been replaced by a cruel divorced mother. The suitor of her plain but rich daughter is not out of work; he runs a small theater company that desperately needs money.
But the central concepts, which involve love and money, and a young woman trying to find self-worth despite an overbearing parent, remain.
It sounds kind of weighty, but reviews from the original production indicate it’s charming and funny, even including some moments of slapstick.
The Florida Studio Theatre production is directed by Jessica Holt. The cast includes Justin Adams as Henry (the suitor), Ali Rose Dachis as Claudine (the daughter), Alison Daugherty as Eve (the mother) and Tanesha Gary as Maggie, Eve’s assistant.
Details: April 6-May 26, Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota. $25-$39. 8 p.m.Wednesday-Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday. Some curtain times vary late in the run. 941-366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org.
