Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival returns to Anna Maria

Last year right around this time, a new festival called the Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival made its debut on Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.
It apparently went well, even though it had to compete with the much larger DeSoto Seafood Festival in Palmetto, because it’s back Satruday for a second year.
It’s a little later this year, though, so you won’t have to decide which of the two food-and-music festivals you want to hit.
The name of the event lets you know what to expect — live music and food trucks, all out there on a gorgeous beach during one of those times of the year when the Florida weather is close to perfect.
There’s also arts and crafts, a classic car show that promises to include more than 100 cars, plus a kid’s zone with bounce houses and activities. For the grown ups, there’s beer and wine.
It’s all free, except of course for the food and beverages and any arts and crafts you might want to take home.
The live music comes from Renegade, the Dr. Dave Band, Whiskey Blind, soulRcoaster and the Karen & Jimmy Band. Mike Sales will emcee all day.
Parking is available at Coquina Public Beach. Alternate parking is available at any public parking on the island.
Details: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 8, Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. annamariaislandchamber.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
