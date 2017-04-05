‘Chad Deity’ makes his elaborate entrance at Asolo Rep

One of the most acclaimed plays of the past decade, a play with one of the most intriguing titles ever, comes to Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota this weekend.
Kristoffer Diaz’ “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” has been around since 2009, but it became a sensation in the theater world the following year when it became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama, and, in 2011, when it won the Obie Award for Best New American Play.
The title character is a professional wrestler, and for this production Asolo Rep is transforming the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts into a full-scale wrestling arena complete with two ringside seating sections.
There’s apparently a lot of real-live wrasslin’ involved in the play, but it’s a comedy that uses the ersatz sport in a metaphor for American politics.
The story involves “Mace” Guerra, who has spent his wrestling career as the fall guy, losing on purpose to boost the careers of other wrestlers. He discovers Vigneshwar “VP” Paduar, a young Indian American with the charisma to challenge the indomitable Deity, but the rivalry ends up exploiting racial stereotypes to raise ratings.
Details: April 7-30, Cook at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $40-$45 standard, $32-$36 military. $20-22.50 students under age 25. 941-351-8000, asolorep.org.
