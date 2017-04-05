Buddy Guy, Stephen Stills headline Tampa Bay Blues Festival

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC Pause

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

2:16 Together Manatee donates $25,000 to Manatee Community Foundation's capital campaign

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation