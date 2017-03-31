Sarasota Film Festival opens with new Rory Kennedy film

People who have followed Rory Kennedy’s filmmaking career might be a little surprised that her latest documentary explores the life of a professional surfer.
“Are you saying it’s outside my norm? I think that’s fair enough,” Kennedy said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon.
She had just gotten into town for the first day of the Sarasota Film Festival. Her latest documentary, “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton,” was the Opening Night Film of the 2017 festival, which started Friday and runs through April 9.
It’s Kennedy’s second time landing the prestigious opening-night spot at the Sarasota Film Festival. “Last Days in Vietnam,” a powerful film that told little-known stories of American and Vietnamese heroism in the final hours of the war, was the 2014 Opening Night Film. A third film, “Ethel,” a portrait of Rory Kennedy’s mother, was featured during the 2012 festival.
Rory Kennedy is the youngest of the 11 children of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy. She was born six months after her father was assassinated during the presidential campaign of 1968.
Her films screen at larger festivals — both “Ethel” and “Last Days in Vietnam” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival — but Kennedy said she has a fondness for the Sarasota Film Festival.
“I love the Sarasota Film Festival,” she said. “It’s a prestigious kind of boutique film festival. They treat filmmakers really well. I’m really honored to have the Opening Night Film here.”
The new film came about when a mutual friend suggested that Hamilton would make a compelling subject for a documentary. Kennedy said she has always been drawn to sports, and the challenge of making a documentary about a professional surfer intrigued her.
“I love surfing films but I wanted to make something that was outside the norms of the genre,” she said. “I certainly didn’t want to shy away from those norms, but I wanted to do something different. Plus, on top of that, was the challenge of how to photograph someone riding an 80-foot wave. Do you shoot it from a Jet Ski? From a boat? From a helicopter? All of the above? These were the kinds of questions I had to answer.”
She wanted to make a film that would reveal more about Hamilton than even his fans knew, so she went back and examined his childhood in greater details, she said, than anyone has done before. She wanted to look at what there is an individual’s background that pushes him to stretch himself to be better at something than anyone else who has ever lived, and even redefine an entire sport.
It’s that same emphasis on Hamilton’s motivation that Kennedy hopes will make the film appealing to people who don’t care about professional surfing.
“I think it’s a fun, adventurous, exciting story,” she said. “At the same time it’s a story of an individual who pushes his limits, and the limits of his sport. Whether you’re interested in politicians or people who are successful in business, it’s fascinating to look at the background of that kind of person and see what makes them the way they are.”
“Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” screened Friday evening at the Sarasota Opera House after a red carpet event attended by Kennedy and many other festival filmmakers. More than 200 films are on tap for this year’s festival, which concludes April 8 with a narrative film titled “Paris Can Wait.” The film’s star, Diane Lane, will be at that screening, and participate in a conversation earlier that day at Florida Studio Theatre. Other celebrities scheduled to appear at the festival include Aisha Tyler, whose first film as a director is part of the festival, and actor Stanley Tucci.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
