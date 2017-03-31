Asolo Rep stage documentary looks at ideas about race

When you think of documentaries, you probably think of cinema, not theater.
But documentary theater has been around in one form or another for centuries, and the genre has become more prominent in recent years thanks to the success of “The Laramie Project” from 17 years ago, which is still probably the most well-known example of a stage documentary.
Audiences in the Bradenton area get a regular taste of documentary theater thanks to “Faces of Change,” an annual project of Asolo Repertory Theatre.
This year’s “Faces of Change” production is set for four performances in the coming days at locations in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Every year, people from Asolo Rep go out into the community and conduct interviews with just plain folks. They pick a topic based on one of the plays from the current Asolo Rep season, and they pare down the interview subjects’ comments into a compact theater piece. It’s performed as a staged reading, and performed by some of the people who had been interviewed. They all read the words of several of the interview subjects, not just their own.
This year, Ria Cooper, Asolo Rep’s education and outreach specialist, interviewed people about race relations, asking questions inspired by “The Great Society” and “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.”
Cooper has been heading the “Faces of Change” program for years. She’s still surprised about how open her interview subjects are.
“Everyone has a story to tell, whether they know it or not,” Cooper said. “A lot of time people will start by saying ‘I don’t think I have anything to say,’ but as you talk to them they open up. I feel like it’s a rare thing for someone to say, ‘Tell me about you.’ People appreciate that. Many times I’ve had people say ‘I’ve never told this to anyone before.’ ”
She talks to as many people as she can, and she triesto get as wide array of opinions as she can.
One of the purposes of the project is to help us all get to know our neighbors. You could be hearing deeply felt opinions from the guy down the street who you nod to every day but never talk to substantively. Sometimes that person will be sitting next you at the performance.
Another point is to foster discussion and a sense of community. After each reading there’s a question-and-answer session, and that’s followed by a dessert reception.
“You hear the stories, you have a discussion and then you talk about it while you share food,” Cooper said.
Readings are set for 7 p.m. April 5 at Fogartyville Peace Education and Action Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; 6 p.m. April 6 at Visible Men Academy, 921 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 2 p.m. April 8, Manatee School for the Arts, 700 Haben Blvd., and 7 p.m. April 9, Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. They’re all free and open to the public. Call 941-351-8000 or go to asolorep.org.
