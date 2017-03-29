Sarasota Orchestra ends Masterworks season with Beethoven’s First

The concert is titled “Magnificent Seven,” but it won’t include Elmer Bernstein’s rousing theme from the classic western.
It’s the seventh and last Masterworks concert of the Sarasota Orchestra’s 2016-17 season. The orchestra will perform the concert four times, Thursday at the Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida in Bradenton, and then Friday through Sunday at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.
You won’t get to hear the theme from “The Magnificent Seven,” but if the concert’s title puts you in the mood for vintage western themes, you’ll hear Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” which is most familiar to a generation of TV watchers as the theme from “The Lone Ranger.” Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Concerto No. 1” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 1” complete the program.
The conductor for the program is Han-na Chang, the young South Korean native who was recently named principal conductor of the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in Norway.
The featured soloist on the Mendelssohn concerto is Bertrand Chamayou. The young pianist has performed with orchestras all over the world, and he is the only artist to win France's prestigious Victoires de la Musique on three occasions.
Details: 8 p.m. March 31, Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 840 26th St. W, Bradenton; 8 p.m. April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $33-$98. 941-953-3368, sarasotaorchestra.org.
