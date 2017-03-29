Electronic violist Martha Mooke performs with the Pops

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall Pause

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

3:00 Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries