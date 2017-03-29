Electronic violist Martha Mooke performs with the Pops

Martha Mooke plays the viola like almost no one else ever has. She augments her five-string viola with an array of electronic devices that give it a sound all its own.
Her ethereal and inventive work has made her made her an in-demand musicians in rock, avant garde and classical circles. One of her most recent gigs was at Carnegie Hall, at a celebration of Philip Glass’ 80th birthday. She performed with her own group, the Scorchio Quartet. Among the other musicians who performed were Laurie Anderson, Ben Harper, Iggy Pop, Alabama Shakes and Patti Smith. She’s performed with David Bowie, Lou Reed and Bon Jovi.
Her next two gigs are right here in Sarasota and Bradenton. Mooke will perform with the Pops Orchestra. The concert is titled “Out of This World,” and it revolves around the experimental and often improvisational playing of Mooke.
The program includes two of Mooke’s own compositions for orchestra and electric viola (“X-ing” and “Virtual Corridors II”), plus the Orchestra will perform soundtrack music from “Star Wars,” “ET,” “Star Trek,” “Apollo 13” and “Brigadoon.”
Details: 3 p.m. April 2, Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota; 7:30 p.m. April 3, Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 840 26th St. W, Bradenton. $20-$25. 941-926-7677, thepopsorchestra.org.
