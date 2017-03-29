Mummers celebrate 40 years of Philadelphia-style music

Usually, when you hear that a band plays “oldies,” it means music from the ’70s, ’60s or, in extreme cases, the 1950s.
The Suncoast Mummers String Band goes back quite a ways further, with songs from the 1940s, ’30s and even the ’20s. A Mummers concert not too long ago included “I’m Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover” and “You’ve Got the Cutest Little Baby Face.”
There are some familiar Broadway tunes from the ’60s, too. You really never know what they might play. What it all has in common is that it’s good-time music, played in the tradition of the mummers bands in Philadelphia, complete with the fabulous costumes.
The Suncoast Mummers are scheduled to celebrate 40 years of performing around the Bradenton area with a concert on Friday at Renaissance on 9th.
The concert is titled “A Little Bit Country, a Little Bit Rock ’n’ Roll,” so it’s likely to include a an emphasis on music from the last half of the 20th century.
Even though they’re called a string band, the Mummers, who boast dozens of members — mostly retirees — play brass, woodwinds, guitars, accordions, banjos and pretty much any instrument you’re likely to see in a big band or marching band.
Details: 7-9 p.m. March 31, Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $10. renaissanceon9th.org. 941-749-0100.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments