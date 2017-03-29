Touring production of ‘Menopause the Musical’ comes to town

Even Jeanie Linders must have been surprised by its success of the musical she created.
Linders wrote “Menopause the Musical” at the turn of the century, premiering it in 2001 in Orlando. Despite a title that pretty much guaranteed that most men wouldn’t care to see the show, it became one of the biggest success stories in theater. It became an Off-Broadway hit, and touring productions, often with big-name stars joining the cast, and regional staging have been frequent ever since.
Now a national tour is coming to Sarasota, for one show only, Tuesday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
As the name implies, “Menopause the Musical” is an upbeat show about “the change.” Four disparate women, referred to only as the Professional Woman, the Iowa Housewife, the Earth Mother and the Soap Star, meet and discover that they’re all struggling with some aspect of menopause. (Sometimes, when when a celebrity is added to the cast, a fifth character is created, but that’s not the case here.) The women bond and sing songs, which are familiar pop hits with rewritten lyrics. “Stayin’ Awake” is one. “Puff, My God, I’m Draggin’ ” is another.
It is, by all accounts, very funny, even for people outside the target demographic.
The Van Wezel show is essentially sold out. Check with the box office to see if tickets become available near the show date.
Details: 8 p.m. April 4, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $16-$56. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
