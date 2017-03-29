Urbanite Theatre stages Elizabeth Heffron’s ‘Bo-Nita’

Elizabeth Heffron’s play “Bo-nita” has been staged only twice before, and there’s only one actor in the show.
So it wasn’t likely that Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota would attract an actor who had experience with the play.
But Brooklyn-based actor Terri Weagant knows the play, and she knows the playwright. When she got the word that Urbanite was producing the play, she jumped at the chance to audition.
She got the job, and now she’s making her Urbanite debut in “Bo-Nita,” which opens Friday for a month-long run.
“I’m here trying to sink my teeth into this beautiful text,” Weagant said.
Weagant was an understudy in one of the two previous productions of the play — in which a single actor plays the 13-year-old title character and several other family members and other characters who have an impact on her life — and she had known the playwright for years.
“Elizabeth Heffron is a very good friend of mine,” she said. “She posted on her Facbook page, ‘Hey does anyone want to do this show?’ ”
Weagant had never heard of Urbanite and barely knew where Sarasota was, but she loved the play so much she didn’t hesitate to audition.
“I love that all the characters have something fun and loveable about them but they’re all deeply flawed at the same time,” she said. “The show is hilarious, but it deals with some serious and harsh subjects.”
The title character, the 13-year-old girl, is bright and charming. She’s definitely precocious, and Weagant freely uses the word “genius” to describe Bo-Nita.
“I really think she is,” she said. “With the brain that she has, in a different set of circumstances, she could have been an astrophysicist.”
Bo-Nita’s life is tough. Her single mother brings home a series of boyfriends, and mom makes regular trips to “California” — the family euphemism for jail. One of the older men in Bo-Nita’s life makes sexual advances on her. Her grandmother grows marijuana.
But as she relates her story, and as Weagant slips into the other characters in that story, Bo-Nita paints them objectively.
“She doesn’t pass judgment,” Weagant said, “because she hasn’t learned to do that yet.”
Reviews of the previous productions of “Bo-nita” have been effusive. One critic called the 2014 production in Portland “hilarious — and heartbreaking.” A Seattle reviewer, writing about the world premiere in 2013, said the play was a “revved-up, ultimately poignant script.”
Details: March 31-April 30, Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $28; under 40 (with ID) $20; students (with ID) $5. 941-321-1397, urbanitetheatre.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
