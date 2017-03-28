New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

The film's director told Attitude Magazine that the remake of the classic 1991 film will include a subplot involving Gaston’s sidekick LeFou and his unrequited love for the self-absorbed villain. Check out this preview from the movie as LeFou (played by Josh Gad) sings to Gaston (played by Luke Evans).
The crowd watching the Oscars at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City in Miami reacted with disappointment, then confusion, then elation as "Moonlight" was named Best Picture Winner after a huge Academy Awards mix-up.
"Moonlight" - not, as it turned out, "La La Land" - won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were in mid-speech. "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins called it "an imperfect way for us to get the perfect result."
A survey by The Hollywood Reporter and National Research Group reveals how Clinton supporters and Trump voters view the Oscars differently and how little the average movie-going citizen knows about this year's Oscars.
As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare for their game in Tampa on Wednesday February, 22, 2017, Zeus McClurkin boarded the Yacht StarShip to make two trick shots on the Hillsborough River. Zeus appropriated named them the “Yacht Shots.”
Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.