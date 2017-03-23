Actor Stanley Tucci added to Sarasota Film Festival lineup

The 19th annual Sarasota Film Festival, which gets going March 31, was already featuring an impressive array of movie starts and noted filmmakers, including Diane Lane, Aisha Tyler and documentarian Rory Kennedy.
On Wednesday, festival officials announced that actor Stanley Tucci, whose known for an impressive variety of film and television appearances, will also be at the festival. He’ll attend the Closing Night Film, “Paris Can Wait,” on April 8. Lane, who stars in that film, will be at the screening also.
The next day, Tucci will take part in one of the festival’s popular “In Conversation With ...” events, in which film notables are interviewed by cinema experts, and audiences have a chance to ask questions of their own.
Tucci has a long involvement with the Sarasota Film Festival, and has served for several years on its advisory board. His film roles include the “Hunger Games” movies and the recently released “Beauty and the Beast.”
The time and location of Tucci’s “In Conversation With ...” appearance have not been announced yet, but the other events in that series are at Florida Studio Theatre. On TV he was a recurring character on “ER” and currently can be seen in “Feud: Bette and Joan,” airing on FX.
The Closing Night Film is set to screen at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
For information, call 941-364-9514 or go to sarasotafilmfestival.com.
