Comedian Sinbad returns to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

It’s been something like 30 years since Sinbad first became widely known. He was a nine-time winner on “Star Search,” a popular TV talent competition during that era. But he lost in the final round.
The comedian who beat him remains obscure, but Sinbad has been a star ever since.
“That’s the kiss of death, to win the finals,” Sinbad said in a 2004 phone interview. “You start thinking you really are the best, that there’s really a ‘best’ comedian or a ‘best’ singer.”
After “Star Search,” Sinbad became a huge comedy star with a series of HBO specials.
He’s starred in mildly successful movies (“Necessary Roughness,” “Houseguest,” “Jingle All the Way” and “Good Burger” among them), and he’s been featured on hit TV shows, most notably “A Different World.” In fact, he’s probably better known as a comic actor than as a comedian. But he’s never stopped doing stand-up comedy. And that’s what he’ll be doing when he comes to McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota for five shows this weekend.
He’s 60 years old and his comedy isn’t as brash as it was in his younger years. He has compared himself to a star basketball player who’s getting a little older: He may have lost a bit of his flash and raw energy, but most people won’t notice because he’s gained so much skill and knowledge about his craft.
Details: March 24-26, McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $44. 941-925-3869, mccurdyscomedy.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments