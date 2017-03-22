Circus Sarasota, Key Chorale team up for ‘Cirque des Voix’

The demise of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus may have left a lot of cities around the country deprived of circus entertainment, but here in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, we are still brimming with innovative and high-quality circus events.
One of the most distinctive and most popular is “Cirque des Voix,” the annual collaboration between Circus Sarasota and the Key Chorale. This year’s “Cirque des Voix” is scheduled for this weekend, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday under the Circus Sarasota Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
“Cirque des Voix” (which translates to something like “circus of the voices’) blends circus and music, with the 100 members of the Key Chorale performing with the 30-piece Cirque Orchestra.
This is the seventh annual installment of “Cirque des Voix.” Among the featured circus performers are LunaStorme, fire twirler Matuni Vaiaoga Jr., trapeze artist Amanda Lynch, juggler Noel Aguilar, Risley artists Giuliano and Fabio Anastasini, daredevil Joseph Bauer Jr. and legendary aerialist Dolly Jacobs with Rafael Palacios.
The musical compositions of “Cirque des Voix” include pieces ranging from classical to current. Selections include music from “Dark Shadows” and “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith” as well as “Arise,” a 12-minute premiere piece for chorus and orchestra commissioned for Jacobs.
Details: March 24-26, Nathan Benderson Park, 851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $20-$55. 941-355-9805, circusarts.org/buy-tickets.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
