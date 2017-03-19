Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders (Random House: $28) President Abraham Lincoln grieves the loss of his son and is haunted by ghosts.
2. "Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman (Norton: $25.95) A rendition of the great Norse tales.
3."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
4."Six Four," by Hideo Yokoyama (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A cold case of a young girl's murder and disappearance of a detective's daughter are at the heart of this Japanese mystery.
5."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
6."The Refugees," by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press: $25) A 20-year collection of stories exploring immigration, identity, love and family.
7."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of families' secrets, lies and loves.
8."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding an old video camera.
9."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
10."The Girl Before," by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine: $27) A sadistic architect builds a modern house that controls its young, female inhabitants.
Comments