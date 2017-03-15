Royal Scottish National Orchestra performs at Van Wezel

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra has just started its first tour of the United States in 35 years, and one of its first stops will be in Sarasota.
The orchestra will play Thursday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in a performance presented by the Sarasota Concert Association as part of its 72nd season of the “Great Performers Series.”
The RSNO is considered one of the premiere symphonic orchestras in the world. It was founded in 1891, and it is well-known to classical music aficionados through its more than 200 recordings, eight of which have been nominated for Grammy Awards.
The orchestra’s program for the Sarasota concert comprises Alexander Borodin’s “Overture to Prince Igor,” Johannes Brahms’ “Violin Concerto op. 77 in D major,” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4. op. 36 in F minor.”
Conducting the orchestra is its music director, Peter Oundjian. Oundjian has been credited with elevating the already acclaimed orchestra by adding an extra touch of punch and power, which should be noticeable especially in the Tchaikovsky symphony.
The featured soloist on the Brahms concerto is Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti. She’s considered on of the most influential young violinists in the world, and a concerto specialist. Her recording, “Homecoming; A Scottish Fantasy,” made Benedetti the first solo British violinist since the 1990s to enter the top 20 of the UK albums chart.
Details: 7:30 p.m. March 16, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $45-$90. Students free with ID; accompanying adults $25. 941-225-6500, scasarasota.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments