81st annual Sarasota Agricultural Fair starts Friday

We’ve had pretty much non-stop fairs in the Bradenton area for the past couple of months, and there’s still one more coming up.
The Sarasota Agriculture Fair — the event most people call the Sarasota County Fair — is set to get going on Friday at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. It runs for 10 days, through March 26.
This will be the 81st installment of the fair, and like most fairs of its kind it features an expansive midway, nonstop live entertainment and lots of livestock shows, lots of tasty (but not necessarily good for you) food and other traditional rural activities.
Among the best-known entertainers at the fair this year is Dennis Lee, whose blend of country and pop music with comedy makes him a fixture at fairs around Florida.
Other live music comes from Matt’s Family Jam, Rogue Brothers & Elvis, the Castillo Kids and the Suncoast Mummers String Band.
Animal lovers can take in the livestock shows that are happening through all 10 days of the fair, or catch Rosaire’s Racing Pigs, Welde’s Big Bear Show or the Sea Lion Splash.
Other entertainment includes the 4H Clogging Clovers and hypnotist-magician Ron Diamond.
Not all the entertainers perform every day of the fair, so if there’s someone you really want to, check the schedules before you go.
Details: March 17-26, Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $8 adults, $4 active military, children 4-17 and senior citizens 55 and older. Children under 4 free. $1 gate entrance Mondays and 2-5 p.m. Fridays. 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday. 941-365-0818, sarasotafair.com.
