Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering
Kristen Bell, actress and co-founder of This Bar Saves Lives, LLC, debuted “Meet Kendy” at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. The 60-second video is among the first of its kind to show the transformational impact that global food aid has on children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Approximately 1 million children die from severe acute malnutrition every year, according to Action Against Hunger. Yet this life-threatening condition is preventable and treatable.This Bar Saves Lives