Diane Lane, Aisha Tyler among celebs coming to Sarasota Film Festival

Not many details about this year’s Sarasota Film Festival are available yet, but the ones that are available are impressive.
Actors Diane Lane (“A Little Romance,” “Faithless”) and Aisha Tyler (“Friends,” “Archer”) are scheduled to attend the festival. So is documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, who is something of a festival regular, and former professional basketball player Kenny Anderson.
The 19th annual Sarasota Film Festival is set for March 31-April 9. The complete festival schedule will be announced next week.
Lane will be in town for the closing night film, the romantic comedy “Paris Can Wait.” Eleanor Coppola wrote and directed the film, which stars Lane and Alec Baldwin. Baldwin plays a film producer and Lane plays his wife. Her life is kind of dreary until she takes a car trip from Cannes to Paris that turns into a journey of discovery.
Lane will also be at Florida Studio Theatre on April 8 for an installment of the festival’s “In Converstaion With ...” series.
Also participating in the festivals “In Conversation with…” series is Tyler, who will be attending at the festival with her feature-length directorial debut “Axis.”
Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, will be on hand for the opening night film, “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton.” Kennedy has been at the festival in previous years for her films “Ethel” and “Last Days in Vietnam.” Her new film is a look at professional surfer Hamilton.
Kennedy will also be honored at this year’s Tribute Luncheon on March 31 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
The centerpiece films this year will include Michael Almereyda’s “Marhorie Prime,” based on Jordan Harrison’s play, and Barbara Kopple’s documentary “This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous,” about a champion diver transitioning from male to female.
The festival will also be feature a screening “Mr. Chibbs,” a documentary about Anderson. The film will screen for students from the nearby IMG Academy and Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County as a local initiative.
For tickets and more information, go to sarasotafilmfestival.org.
