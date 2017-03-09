Why more than a million Game of Thrones fans are watching a block of ice melt

It’s a Game of Thrones staple to get you excited for something and then kill it.
But this time, instead of doing it in the books or on the wildly popular TV series, Game of Thrones did it in a Facebook Live video.
A Facebook video earlier that day promised to reveal the date season 7 of the popular series would start in a Facebook Live video airing at 2 p.m.
When 2 p.m. came around, the video starting with a block of ice with an opaque black strip in the middle. The page told people to type “fire” in the comments to gradually melt the ice, eventually revealing the date. Those affiliated with the show have hinted fans should expect the series to start up again in July, but no official date has been confirmed yet.
And after 11 minutes of fans typing “fire” in the comments over and over again, the video abruptly ended with a black screen without showing any date. That video garnered about 1.5 million views within a half hour.
To the relief of fans, the page posted another live video starting at 2:30 p.m., which had more than 100,000 live viewers within five minutes. In reference to the previous post crashing, the caption read: “The fire in the realm was overpowering but we’re back.”
Then that one crashed, too.
A third video was posted at 2:55 p.m. with the caption, “Almost there, Game of Thrones fans.” The block was noticeably slimmer. It had 70,000 live viewers within a minute.
There was an icon in the top right corner of the first two video that appears to be some sort of fire loading bar. Every time a commenter typed “fire” the loading bar filled up more and when it was complete the fire shot at the ice, melting it bit by bit. But every time it happened, the bar took a little longer – and more comments – to load.
In the final video, the fire just shot at the ice constantly – presumably to melt the ice before another live video crashed.
Watch the third live video here:
