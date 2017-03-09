Kristin Chenoweth reschedules Sarasota concert date

Kristin Chenoweth won’t be performing in Sarasota on Sunday after all.
The star of Broadway, TV and film was supposed to bring her solo concert, “An Intimate Evening With Kristin Chenoweth,” to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Sunday. On Thursday morning, the show was rescheduled. The official explanation is a “scheduling conflict.” The new date in April 6.
If you have tickets for Sunday — and a lot of people do — you’ll have the same seats for April 6. Van Wezel will give you updated tickets. If you have tickets but can’t make it on April 6, you’ll get a credit or a refund. Call the box office at 941-953-3368 about ticket issues or check vanwezel.org for information,
