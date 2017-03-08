Have Gun, Will Travel is among headliners at music festival

You probably won’t like all the bands that are playing at this year’s Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa, but you’ll probably like some of them.
The 40-plus acts for the festival, which is set for Saturday and Sunday in and around Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa, range from alt-rock to classic rap to New Orleans jazz to Americana. There’s even some kids’ music and disco thrown into the mix.
One of the cool things about the Gasparilla Music Festival is that it mixes some big-name national acts and good local acts. This year there’s one band, Bradenton-based Have Gun, Will Travel that fits into both categories. HGWT, who have gained a solid national following and glowing reviews from major music publications, will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the national acts that you might want to check out are the Dirty Dozen Brass Band (4:45 p.m. Saturday), rap star Ghostface Killah (8 p.m. Saturday), alt-rockers Cage the Elephant (9 p.m. Saturday) and alternative country star Ryan Adams (6:15 p.m. Sunday).
Park is easy to find, right along the Hillsborough River in the heart of Downtown Tampa (if you know where the Straz Center for the Performing Arts is, just head a couple of blocks south from there, and you’ll see the crowds and hear the music) and there’s plenty of parking in garages around downtown area. If you don’t mind walking a few blocks you should be able to find free parking on the streets.
Details: March 11-12, Curtis Hixon Park and Kiley Gardens, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday. $40 Saturday, $30 Sunday, $60 both days. gasparillamusic.com.
