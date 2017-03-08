Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to perform in Tampa Aug. 29

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is coming to Tampa.
He’ll be at Amalie Arena on Aug. 29, Tickets go on sale to the general public March 17.
Sheeran was an immediate sensation when he burst into the mainstream in 2011 with his first album. All his albums are titled with arithmetical symbols instead of words for some reason. The latest is reportedly pronounced “divide.”
The first chance to get tickets is through something called Ticketmaster Verified Fan. That system outs a limited number of tickets on “pre-sale” starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Remaining tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17 at ticketmaster.com.
For information go to amaliearena.com or edsheeran.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
