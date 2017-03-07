CEO: Milwaukee Public Museum plans to move to new location

1:16 Manatee students launch Soldiers to Civilians veterans project Pause

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Willaims on performing in front of military veterans

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

1:35 Bradenton's Giana Bisceglia sings the national anthem

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

0:54 Manatee commissioners debate county administrator decision

0:48 President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume