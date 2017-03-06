‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Straz Center in 2018-19

The hottest Broadway musical of the past quarter-century or so is coming to Tampa.
“Hamilton,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama last year, will be at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts during the 2018-19 season.
Details are scarce at this point. The dates haven’t been announced, so it’s not known (or at least not publicly known) whether the show will be at the Straz Center for the standard one-week run, or for longer than that.
Tickets for the Broadway performances of “Hamilton” have been extraordinarily hard to get and extraordinarily expensive. There were reports of people paying thousands of dollars for a couple of tickets.
They’re likely to go fast here. The best way to get tickets is to subscribe to the 2017-18 Straz Broadway season and then re-subscribe for the 2018-19 season.
The show probably won’t sell out just to two-season subscribers. People who subscribe to just the 2017-18 will likely get the next crack at tickets, and after that they’ll go on sale to the rest of us. (“Resale” ticket brokers, AKA scalpers, are probably going to try to get as many as they can as soon as they can.)
Obviously, tickets will be easier to come by if the Straz can book the show for more than a week. The tour is also coming to Orlando, so that might alleviate some of the demand for tickets to the Tampa performances. The dates of the Orlando shows have also not been announced yet, but it will also be during the 2018-19 season..
Besides winning the Pulitzer, “Hamilton” was nominated for 16 Tony Awards — more than any other show in history — and won 11, including Best Musical. The cast recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Details will be available at some point at strazcenter.org, but it’s still at least a year and a half until the show gets here so there may not be any further information any time soon.
